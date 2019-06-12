1. TELL US YOUR SPACE DREAM Tell us your dream about space in the most creative way, through a video of no more than 30 seconds. Then complete the registration form to submit your entry.

2. SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO TO THE ESA JURY AND TO THE PUBLIC A jury composed of ESA personalities will meet to study the 'Space Dreams' and choose three top prizewinners. You can also aim to win one of the 10 audience choice prizes by sharing your video to as many people you can, and gather as many ‘Likes’ as you can.