FROM 11 JUNE TO 21 JUNE, SHARE YOUR SPACE DREAM!
Record yourself in a 30-second long video to tell us about your Space Dream and win an exceptional experience with ESA.HOW TO TAKE PART IN THIS CONTEST
TELL US YOUR SPACE DREAM
Tell us your dream about space in the most creative way, through a video of no more than 30 seconds. Then complete the registration form to submit your entry.
SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO TO THE ESA JURY AND TO THE PUBLIC
A jury composed of ESA personalities will meet to study the 'Space Dreams' and choose three top prizewinners. You can also aim to win one of the 10 audience choice prizes by sharing your video to as many people you can, and gather as many ‘Likes’ as you can.
SUIT UP IN AN ASTRONAUT OUTFIT
(FOR A DAY)
Win a visit to the European Astronaut Centre in Germany or to our Mission Control at the European Space Operations Centre and receive complete meals of astronaut food, just like our astronauts who travel to the International Space Station!